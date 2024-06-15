American Trust Grows Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

American Trust raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,610 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,832,127,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,261,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,478,649,000 after buying an additional 19,145 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Union Pacific by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,851,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,682,931,000 after buying an additional 1,285,144 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Union Pacific by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,803,796 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,385,457,000 after buying an additional 285,988 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,867,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,441,260,000 after buying an additional 125,522 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $248.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.70.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $222.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $199.06 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.59.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

