American Trust Has $752,000 Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

American Trust reduced its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Synopsys by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Synopsys by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Synopsys by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $672.00 price objective (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Marc N. Casper bought 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $585.45 per share, for a total transaction of $439,087.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,341.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, Director Marc N. Casper acquired 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $585.45 per share, for a total transaction of $439,087.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total value of $530,683.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,339,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,288 shares of company stock worth $13,527,485. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Stock Up 0.6 %

SNPS opened at $590.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $558.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $551.97. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $416.87 and a 12-month high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.