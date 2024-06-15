American Trust Increases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

American Trust increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 42,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 16,298 shares in the last quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $482,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $10,978,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $5,070,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $129.48 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.14 and a 52-week high of $133.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 342.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

