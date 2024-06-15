American Trust Purchases 122 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

American Trust increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NVO. Argus increased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE:NVO opened at $142.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $639.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $75.56 and a fifty-two week high of $144.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.35.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

