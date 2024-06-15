American Trust Purchases 350 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

American Trust grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,777 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $2,505,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $409,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $2,390,000. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $855.67 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $516.54 and a 12 month high of $856.18. The stock has a market cap of $379.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.02, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $774.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $721.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $751.85.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

