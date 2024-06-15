American Trust Sells 170 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

American Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 40,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.35.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $321.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.53. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.76 and a fifty-two week high of $382.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $157.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

