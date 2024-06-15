American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Short Interest Update

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 524,600 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the May 15th total of 405,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

American Woodmark Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $80.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.67. American Woodmark has a one year low of $65.01 and a one year high of $104.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $453.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.80 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 15.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMWD shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on American Woodmark from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

Insider Activity at American Woodmark

In other news, Director Philip D. Fracassa bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.66 per share, with a total value of $51,996.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $51,996. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in American Woodmark by 67.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in American Woodmark by 1,230.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

