Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Director Michael Luzich Sells 30,900 Shares of Stock

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) Director Michael Luzich sold 30,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.56, for a total value of C$48,204.00.

Michael Luzich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 31st, Michael Luzich sold 63,700 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.71, for a total value of C$108,927.00.

On Friday, May 24th, Michael Luzich sold 2,900 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.92, for a total value of C$5,568.00.

Amerigo Resources Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Amerigo Resources stock opened at C$1.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$253.06 million, a PE ratio of 64.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 3.25. Amerigo Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$1.10 and a twelve month high of C$2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97.

Amerigo Resources Dividend Announcement

Amerigo Resources ( TSE:ARG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of C$60.56 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.2187148 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

Featured Articles

