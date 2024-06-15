Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Insider Luzich Partners LLC Sells 37,200 Shares

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) insider Luzich Partners LLC sold 37,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.66, for a total value of C$61,752.00.

Luzich Partners LLC also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

On Thursday, June 6th, Luzich Partners LLC sold 160,200 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.75, for a total transaction of C$280,350.00.

On Friday, May 31st, Luzich Partners LLC sold 2,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.81, for a total transaction of C$3,613.20.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Luzich Partners LLC sold 40,200 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total value of C$78,398.04.

Amerigo Resources Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of ARG stock opened at C$1.53 on Friday. Amerigo Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$1.10 and a 1-year high of C$2.05. The firm has a market cap of C$253.06 million, a PE ratio of 64.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Amerigo Resources Announces Dividend

Amerigo Resources ( TSE:ARG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$60.56 million during the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. On average, analysts predict that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.2187148 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%.

About Amerigo Resources

(Get Free Report)

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.