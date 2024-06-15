AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Director Steven W. Kohlhagen Sells 1,440 Shares

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AMETEK Price Performance

AME stock opened at $167.02 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.89 and a 1 year high of $186.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.72 and its 200-day moving average is $170.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AME shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial began coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AME

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Giverny Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.5% during the third quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 897,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares in the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,275,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 173,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,662,000 after purchasing an additional 101,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.