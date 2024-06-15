AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $181.80.

A number of research firms recently commented on AME. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,579.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,579.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,981 shares of company stock valued at $6,990,437. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 7.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in AMETEK by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 857,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,529,000 after purchasing an additional 18,734 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,063,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,278,000 after purchasing an additional 90,271 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 573.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,929,000 after buying an additional 50,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AME opened at $167.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.20. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $136.89 and a 1-year high of $186.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 19.57%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AMETEK will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.68%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

