Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Raised to $332.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $328.00 to $332.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Amgen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Amgen from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $305.85.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $298.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $292.77 and a 200-day moving average of $289.25. Amgen has a 52-week low of $218.44 and a 52-week high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 547.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,005,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,991,738,000 after buying an additional 5,923,915 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $1,556,912,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,088,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,809,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,657 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,589,900,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,381,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $676,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,007 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

