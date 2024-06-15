Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on APH. Citigroup increased their price target on Amphenol from $67.50 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amphenol from $61.50 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.42.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $68.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $81.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $39.34 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, insider Luc Walter sold 230,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $15,541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,280 shares in the company, valued at $26,844,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 1.7% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

