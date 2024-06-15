Amplify U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS) Trading Down 2.5%

Amplify U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.54 and last traded at $1.56. Approximately 56,139 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 281,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Amplify U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a market cap of $91.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.91.

About Amplify U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF

The ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (MJUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime U.S. Alternative Harvest index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the cannabis industry. MJUS was launched on May 12, 2021 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

