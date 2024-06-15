AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPGW) Short Interest Up 50.7% in May

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPGW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the May 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.
AmpliTech Group Stock Performance
Shares of AMPGW stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. AmpliTech Group has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.13.
About AmpliTech Group
