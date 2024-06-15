Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Director Justin E. Mirro Sells 260,000 Shares of Stock

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) Director Justin E. Mirro sold 260,000 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $293,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,467,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,870.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amprius Technologies Price Performance

AMPX stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $9.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.01.

Get Amprius Technologies alerts:

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 59.58% and a negative net margin of 350.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMPX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, March 22nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Amprius Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amprius Technologies

Institutional Trading of Amprius Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 2,623.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 28,092 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,006,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

About Amprius Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.