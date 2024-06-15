Analysts Set Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Price Target at $269.29

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $269.29.

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,000,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $254.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $253.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $188.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $269.11.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

