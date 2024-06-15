Analysts Set EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Target Price at $23.00

Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SATS. StockNews.com raised shares of EchoStar to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of EchoStar from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of EchoStar from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EchoStar from $14.25 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldentree Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 20.4% in the first quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 2,505,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,703,000 after purchasing an additional 424,259 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 365.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 40,350 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar in the first quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 229.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,319 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 83,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SATS opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. EchoStar has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $24.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.72.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.23). EchoStar had a negative net margin of 23.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that EchoStar will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

