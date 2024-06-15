Analysts Set EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Target Price at $23.00

Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SATS. StockNews.com raised shares of EchoStar to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of EchoStar from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of EchoStar from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EchoStar from $14.25 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.
Shares of SATS opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. EchoStar has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $24.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.72.
EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.23). EchoStar had a negative net margin of 23.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that EchoStar will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.
About EchoStar
EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.
