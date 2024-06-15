Analysts Set Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) PT at $55.80

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.80.

Several analysts have recently commented on FNF shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FNF

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at $754,839.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,670.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,839.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 109.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

FNF opened at $48.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Fidelity National Financial has a one year low of $33.61 and a one year high of $53.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.35.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.