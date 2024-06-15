Analysts Set SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Target Price at $6.63

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.63.

SSRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded SSR Mining from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC grew its position in SSR Mining by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in SSR Mining by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 51,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $935.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.02. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $15.27.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $230.23 million for the quarter. SSR Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

