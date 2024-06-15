Analysts Set Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Target Price at $4.94

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.94.

TWKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Thoughtworks from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Thoughtworks in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Thoughtworks stock opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. Thoughtworks has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $8.03. The company has a market capitalization of $900.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $248.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.77 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thoughtworks will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWKS. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,411,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new position in Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,233,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,059,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,125,000 after acquiring an additional 564,141 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 1,094.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 485,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 444,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,078,000. Institutional investors own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

