Analysts Set Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) PT at $21.60

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.60.
VIPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC lowered their target price on Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.
Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.51. Vipshop has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.39.
Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Vipshop had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.
