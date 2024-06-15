Analyzing Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) & Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) and Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Kodiak Sciences has a beta of 2.43, meaning that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caribou Biosciences has a beta of 2.43, meaning that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kodiak Sciences and Caribou Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences N/A N/A -$260.49 million ($4.43) -0.63 Caribou Biosciences $33.40 million 4.84 -$102.07 million ($1.45) -1.23

Profitability

Caribou Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Kodiak Sciences. Caribou Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kodiak Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Kodiak Sciences and Caribou Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences N/A -81.11% -45.38% Caribou Biosciences -345.05% -33.42% -28.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kodiak Sciences and Caribou Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Sciences 3 3 1 0 1.71 Caribou Biosciences 0 1 2 0 2.67

Kodiak Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 95.73%. Caribou Biosciences has a consensus price target of $15.25, suggesting a potential upside of 751.96%. Given Caribou Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Caribou Biosciences is more favorable than Kodiak Sciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.1% of Kodiak Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of Caribou Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 45.3% of Kodiak Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Caribou Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Caribou Biosciences beats Kodiak Sciences on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kodiak Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy. The company's preclinical stage product candidate includes KSI-501, a bispecific conjugate to treat retinal diseases with an inflammatory component; and KSI-601, a triplet biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

About Caribou Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company also develops CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and CB-012, an allogeneic anti-CD371 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.