Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Downgraded by Scotiabank to Hold

Scotiabank lowered shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Andlauer Healthcare Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$49.43.

Shares of TSE AND opened at C$38.89 on Friday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of C$36.43 and a 12-month high of C$45.67. The company has a market cap of C$757.58 million, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$40.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.18). Andlauer Healthcare Group had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of C$161.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$168.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.6396243 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 1,500 shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.87, for a total transaction of C$61,309.95. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

