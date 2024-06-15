Andrew Beach Purchases 36 Shares of SThree plc (LON:STEM) Stock

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Beach acquired 36 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 427 ($5.44) per share, for a total transaction of £153.72 ($195.75).
SThree Trading Down 1.8 %
LON:STEM opened at GBX 411.50 ($5.24) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.69. SThree plc has a one year low of GBX 325 ($4.14) and a one year high of GBX 457.50 ($5.83). The company has a market cap of £547.09 million, a PE ratio of 979.76, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 430.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 420.52.
SThree Company Profile
