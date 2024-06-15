Andrew Beach Purchases 36 Shares of SThree plc (LON:STEM) Stock

SThree plc (LON:STEMGet Free Report) insider Andrew Beach acquired 36 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 427 ($5.44) per share, for a total transaction of £153.72 ($195.75).

SThree Trading Down 1.8 %

LON:STEM opened at GBX 411.50 ($5.24) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.69. SThree plc has a one year low of GBX 325 ($4.14) and a one year high of GBX 457.50 ($5.83). The company has a market cap of £547.09 million, a PE ratio of 979.76, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 430.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 420.52.

SThree Company Profile

SThree plc provides specialist recruitment services in the sciences, technology, engineering, and mathematics markets in the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands, Spain, Belgium, France, the United States, Dubai, Japan. The company offers recruitment services for permanent and contract roles, as well as support services.

