Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 69.4% from the May 15th total of 6,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ANEB opened at $2.15 on Friday. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of -1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52.

Get Anebulo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anebulo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. The company's lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.