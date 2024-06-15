Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the May 15th total of 116,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 471,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Anghami Price Performance
ANGH opened at $1.03 on Friday. Anghami has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $3.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16.
About Anghami
