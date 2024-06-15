ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) VP Meredith Cook Sells 250 Shares

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) VP Meredith Cook sold 250 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $15,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,937.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Meredith Cook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, Meredith Cook sold 250 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $16,922.50.

On Friday, April 12th, Meredith Cook sold 250 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $16,947.50.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $62.62 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $70.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.83.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $137.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.01 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 6.87%. Equities research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $360,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,175 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 13,036 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ANIP shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

