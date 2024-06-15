ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) VP Meredith Cook Sells 250 Shares

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) VP Meredith Cook sold 250 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $15,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,937.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Meredith Cook also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 13th, Meredith Cook sold 250 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $16,922.50.
- On Friday, April 12th, Meredith Cook sold 250 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $16,947.50.
ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $62.62 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $70.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.83.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $360,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,175 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 13,036 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have issued reports on ANIP shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.
