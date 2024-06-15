Annette Catino Acquires 15,000 Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Stock

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) Director Annette Catino acquired 15,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Price Performance

Shares of NFBK opened at $7.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $345.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.75. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $13.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.23.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $62.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.93 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 14.02%. Analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFBK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,811,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,330,000 after purchasing an additional 17,267 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,519,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 20.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 256,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 44,284 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 234,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 45,093 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 36.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 48,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.