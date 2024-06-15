APA (NASDAQ:APA) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their underperform rating on shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of APA from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of APA from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on APA from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, APA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.52.

Shares of APA stock opened at $27.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. APA has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $46.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.88 and a 200 day moving average of $32.24.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. APA had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 34.04%. APA’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that APA will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. APA’s payout ratio is 11.19%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Summa Corp. purchased a new stake in APA during the fourth quarter worth $7,571,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in APA by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,237,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,412,000 after purchasing an additional 38,505 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of APA by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,841,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,093,000 after buying an additional 345,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of APA by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,299,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,347,000 after buying an additional 1,938,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

