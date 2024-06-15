APA (NASDAQ:APA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $28.53

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.53 and last traded at $28.60, with a volume of 1027915 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on APA. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on APA from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on APA from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on APA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.52.

Get APA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APA

APA Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 3.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.24.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. APA had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 34.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank raised its position in APA by 208.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of APA by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of APA by 75.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

About APA

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.