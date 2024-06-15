Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Short Interest Up 36.0% in May

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500,000 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the May 15th total of 4,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 576,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.3 days. Approximately 17.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts recently commented on APGE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Apogee Therapeutics from $46.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $44.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $37.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

NASDAQ:APGE opened at $41.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72. Apogee Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $72.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.53.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apogee Therapeutics will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 44.7% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

