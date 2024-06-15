Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Madison Wealth Partners Inc

Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,415 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.7% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,269,065 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $730,907,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. Lattice Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lattice Capital Management LLC now owns 69,734 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,939,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Apple by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 25,042 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apple by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 197,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,101 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.47.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,260,512.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 346,270 shares of company stock valued at $60,880,196. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $212.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.09. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $220.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.