Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Rating Increased to Buy at Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Apple from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Apple from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised Apple from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $207.47.

Get Apple alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

Apple Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $212.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.25. Apple has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $220.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.77 and its 200 day moving average is $184.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 346,270 shares of company stock valued at $60,880,196. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. SRN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 5.4% in the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $7,798,000. Bush Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $1,002,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,961 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust boosted its stake in Apple by 3.1% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 64,746 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.