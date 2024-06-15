Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

APLD has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Applied Digital from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Applied Digital from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.40.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Applied Digital

Applied Digital Trading Up 6.4 %

APLD opened at $4.65 on Friday. Applied Digital has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $11.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 4.38.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.40). Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 75.46% and a negative net margin of 61.84%. The firm had revenue of $43.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.36 million. Analysts predict that Applied Digital will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 380.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Digital

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.