Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.61

Shares of Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as 3.61 and last traded at 3.64, with a volume of 3684075 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Arcadium Lithium from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Arcadium Lithium Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.66.

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported 0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.03 by 0.03. The business had revenue of 261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 269.60 million.

About Arcadium Lithium

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

