Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) fell 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.27. 1,616,160 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 5,111,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

ACHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Keating Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

