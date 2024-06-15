Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Short Interest Up 58.1% in May

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the May 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Artelo Biosciences Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of ARTL opened at $1.37 on Friday. Artelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.27. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Artelo Biosciences will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways in the United States. It's product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, epilepsy, inflammatory bowel disease, and other potential indications; and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy, diabetic neuropathy, prostate cancer and breast cancer, pain, dermatologic conditions, and anxiety disorders.

