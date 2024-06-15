Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter.
Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science and agricultural buildings in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Agricultural Products and Modular Buildings. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.
