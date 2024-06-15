Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT) Short Interest Down 26.5% in May

Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the May 15th total of 9,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Insider Transactions at Ascent Industries

In other news, CEO John Bryan Kitchen bought 4,481 shares of Ascent Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $46,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,611.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ascent Industries news, insider Privet Fund Management Llc sold 172,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $1,785,308.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,673,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,272,047.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Bryan Kitchen acquired 4,481 shares of Ascent Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $46,154.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,611.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Ascent Industries alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ascent Industries

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ascent Industries by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ascent Industries by 36.0% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Ascent Industries by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ascent Industries by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ascent Industries by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

Ascent Industries Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ACNT opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.73. Ascent Industries has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $11.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $44.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.80 million. Ascent Industries had a negative return on equity of 15.96% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ascent Industries will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ascent Industries

(Get Free Report)

Ascent Industries Co an industrials company, produces and distributes stainless steel pipe and tube and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Tubular Products and Specialty Chemicals. It manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and ornamental stainless steel tubes for automotive, commercial transportation, marine, food services, construction, furniture, healthcare, and other industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.