Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Craig Hallum from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

ASPN opened at $30.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.75. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.41 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.04 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 55,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,379,526.59. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 131,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,289,640.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 55,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,379,526.59. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 131,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,289,640.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald R. Young sold 256,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $7,513,042.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,480.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,832,103 shares of company stock worth $91,679,369 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASPN. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter worth about $12,015,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,684,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,154,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,211,000 after acquiring an additional 404,042 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 12.2% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,088,000 after acquiring an additional 357,895 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,619,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,707,000 after acquiring an additional 175,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

