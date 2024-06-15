Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) Short Interest Down 16.5% in May

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 985,500 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the May 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 198,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astra Space

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Astra Space stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 58,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.26% of Astra Space as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astra Space Price Performance

ASTR stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.15. Astra Space has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $6.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.96.

About Astra Space

Astra Space, Inc designs, tests, manufactures, and operates launch services, and space products and services primarily in the United States of America. It operates in two segments: Launch Services and Space Products segments. The Launch Services segment provides launch services to satellite operators and government, which conduct the launch operations from Pacific Spaceport Complex in Kodiak, Alaska and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

