Atb Cap Markets Comments on Bird Construction Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bird Construction in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 11th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray anticipates that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bird Construction’s current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$688.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$594.63 million. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.56%.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Bird Construction from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$22.00 to C$25.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bird Construction has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.78.

Read Our Latest Report on Bird Construction

Bird Construction Trading Down 1.2 %

TSE:BDT opened at C$25.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.38. The stock has a market cap of C$1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of C$8.01 and a 1 year high of C$26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Bird Construction Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.