Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of AY opened at $21.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $25.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $242.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 36.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 14.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,877,000 after buying an additional 46,607 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 112.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 12,602 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 714,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,642,000 after buying an additional 22,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $191,000. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

