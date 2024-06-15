Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX) Short Interest Update

Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,500 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the May 15th total of 277,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Atlas Lithium Trading Up 1.1 %

ATLX opened at $10.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average is $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Atlas Lithium has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $34.00.

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.88). Analysts expect that Atlas Lithium will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlas Lithium

Analyst Ratings Changes

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atlas Lithium stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Lithium Co. ( NASDAQ:ATLX Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 18.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATLX has been the topic of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Atlas Lithium from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Atlas Lithium from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Atlas Lithium from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

About Atlas Lithium

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.

Featured Stories

