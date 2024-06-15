AT&T (NYSE:T) Trading Down 0.4%

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) was down 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.42 and last traded at $17.54. Approximately 7,623,950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 36,618,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.61.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.32.

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average of $17.05.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

