Auxier Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Auxier Asset Management decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,451 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,191 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 58,011 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $15,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,832 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,959,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,734.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,734.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $253.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $265.90 and its 200 day moving average is $281.32. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.