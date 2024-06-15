Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,200 shares, a growth of 47.0% from the May 15th total of 62,700 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Avalon GloboCare Stock Down 4.2 %

Avalon GloboCare stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.30. Avalon GloboCare has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $2.14.

Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter.

About Avalon GloboCare

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and China. The company develops and delivers transformative cellular therapeutics, precision diagnostics, and clinical laboratory services. Its leading candidates are AVA-001, an anti-CD19 CAR-T, which has completed first-in-human clinical trial for relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia; and AVA-011 that has completed pre-clinical laboratory studies and undergoing IND-enabling process development stage to generate cGMP-grade AVA-011 CAR-T cells.

