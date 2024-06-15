AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Receives $204.89 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $204.89.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.
AVB opened at $201.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $160.45 and a one year high of $201.96.
AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $712.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 101.19%.
As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.
