Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Avangrid stock opened at $35.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Avangrid has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $39.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.97.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,195,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Avangrid by 2,285.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 96,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92,698 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Avangrid by 179.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 157,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 101,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

